Jaipur, The Rajasthan government on Saturday placed senior IPS officer Prashakha Mathur on awaiting posting orders , days after similar action was taken against her husband, IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, who is facing an Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation over alleged irregularities in the purchase of 40 villas and cottages.

Rajasthan: IPS officer taken off post days after IAS husband's removal amid ACB probe

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Mathur, a 1995-batch IPS officer, was serving as additional director general of police, planning, modernisation and welfare, in Jaipur. She also has some of 40 villas and cottages registered in her name.

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According to an order issued by the state personnel department on Saturday, Mathur has been placed on O until further orders for administrative reasons.

Her husband, a 1993-batch IAS officer who was serving as additional chief secretary of industries and held several other important posts, was placed on O on October 28 following allegations related to property transactions involving him and his family.

The state government has also approved a detailed ACB investigation against Agrawal under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said on Friday that a preliminary inquiry had found prima facie evidence suggesting that Agrawal allegedly misused his official position to extend undue benefits to a private company.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the ACB, Agrawal, his wife and other family members allegedly purchased 40 villas and cottages in Udaipur and Alwar districts from a company operating hotels and resorts at prices substantially below their market value. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the ACB, Agrawal, his wife and other family members allegedly purchased 40 villas and cottages in Udaipur and Alwar districts from a company operating hotels and resorts at prices substantially below their market value. {{/usCountry}}

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The bureau alleged that Agrawal facilitated relaxations in resort construction conditions, approvals without proper verification of certificates and a special concessional financial package for the company.

The ACB is also examining allegations that 20 villas were registered in Agrawal's name on March 27, the same day the state finance department issued an order granting a special financial package to the company.

The investigation will examine the property transactions, alleged benefits extended to the company and possible losses to the state exchequer.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded a probe by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate into the property transactions, saying that merely placing the officers on O was not sufficient.

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