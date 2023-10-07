News / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan siblings die by suffocation after accidentally trapped in steel box

Rajasthan siblings die by suffocation after accidentally trapped in steel box

ByMukesh Mathrani
Oct 07, 2023 04:16 PM IST

The parents of the kids were on the farm, and no one was at home except the two kids when they were locked in the box

An 11-year-old boy and his 8-year-old sister allegedly died by suffocation after being accidentally trapped in a steel box while they were playing at their house in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Friday, police said.

The two kids were spotted in an unconscious condition in the steel box. (Representative Image)
The incident took place in the Gadara Road police station. The parents of the kids were on the farm, and no one was at home except the two kids when they were locked in the box.

In the late evening, when family members returned home, they started searching for the kids and in the late night they were spotted in an unconscious condition in the steel box. The duo was taken to the hospital, but doctors declared them dead.

Police identified the deceased as Ravindra Kumar (11) and Monika (8), residents of Panela village.

Dr. Ajmal Hussain, incharge at Gadara Road community health centre, said that both kids died before reaching the hospital.

Saleem Mohhammad, station house officer at Gadara Road police staiton, said that so far family members have not given any formal complaint adding that they have initiated investigation into the matter at their own level and action would be taken accordingly.

