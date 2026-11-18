A hotel register containing the real identities of two suspects, their mobile phone locations and a video allegedly showing an explosive device being planted on a railway track provided crucial leads to Rajasthan Police in its investigation into the November 3 blast in Sri Ganganagar district, an official familiar with the probe details said on Tuesday.

One of the accused Devendra Singh. (HT Photo)

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Fourteen days after the explosion, a video has surfaced showing accused Mehakdeep Kaur and Devendra Singh smoking cigarettes outside a dairy booth near the hotel where they stayed a day before the incident, in Vijay Nagar. Another video shows Devendra combing his hair in front of a mirror inside their hotel room.

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According to investigators, the two accused travelled from Gurdaspur in Punjab to Bathinda by train before hiring a taxi to reach Sri Ganganagar. They checked into the MR Hotel on Suratgarh-Vijaynagar Road, around 25 kilometres from the blast site, on November 2. The following morning, the accused allegedly planted an improvised explosive device (IED) on the railway track and fled the area.

Investigators said the first significant breakthrough came during an examination of hotels and dharamshalas in the region. “A constable noticed entries in a hotel register that eventually helped establish the suspects’ identities. Despite allegedly attempting to conceal their movements, both had submitted their genuine identity documents while checking into the hotel,” a senior officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The evidence also helped investigators trace Devendra to Gurdaspur district. Both were arrested on Sunday,” an officer said anonymously. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The evidence also helped investigators trace Devendra to Gurdaspur district. Both were arrested on Sunday,” an officer said anonymously. {{/usCountry}}

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According to ATS officials, the accused were allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based handlers who guided them through video calls on how to carry out the explosion.

Bikaner Range IG Om Prakash said, “We have identified the suspects and named them as accused in the charge sheet. The list of accused has been sent to police headquarters. Further action will be taken in coordination with central agencies.” Both remain in police custody.