Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Social Justice Minister V E Abdul Gafoor on Tuesday assured all necessary government support to the woman allegedly drugged and gang-raped after being lured to Kalamassery in Kochi on the promise of a job as a spa manager, as shocking details of the incident came to light.

Keralam minister assures support to survivor in Kalamassery gang-rape case

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a statement issued by the minister's office, Gafoor spoke to the survivor's partner over the phone and enquired about her present condition.

The minister assured that all government assistance, including treatment and legal aid, would be provided to the survivor.

He also said the government would stand by the survivor and her family during the crisis.

The crime occurred on October 2, and four people were allegedly involved in the assault, police said on Monday.

The accused allegedly recorded visuals of the survivor.

Police have arrested two of the accused, identified as Sreeraj and Jith Martin, and remanded them to judicial custody.

The survivor informed her partner about the incident and later lodged a complaint with the police. She is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of a hospital here.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said an investigation is underway, and they are working to establish the full sequence of events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said an investigation is underway, and they are working to establish the full sequence of events. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Meanwhile, the partner of the survivor on Tuesday made shocking revelations about the harrowing assault suffered by the woman.

While talking to reporters in Kochi, he said the survivor returned home severely injured and swollen after she went out in connection with a promised job.

He said she attended a job interview on the morning of the incident and later received a message asking her to come by 11 pm for work. Though he initially opposed it, he eventually told her it was her choice.

Her partner further said that he was away from their place for work related to his job.

After failing to reach her the next morning, he alerted neighbours and the landlord, who opened the house with another key, but she was not there, he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He later received a call from her around 6.30-7 pm, when she said she was in Edappally and returning home. He found her at home around 11 pm, lying in darkness, unable to get up, with severe swelling and burn injuries on her face.

After repeated questioning, she allegedly revealed the assault and showed him messages and pictures sent by spa employees.

The partner alleged that four people, including a woman, assaulted her and more people entered the room later. Only after she broke a beer bottle and threatened to kill herself if the assault continued, the attackers stopped, and her phone was also allegedly in their possession, her partner further said.

He also said that his wife is currently not in a condition to recognise anyone or speak publicly about the incident.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.