Kochi, Private bus operators in Keralam on Friday threatened an indefinite strike from November 3, demanding a fare hike, compensation for losses allegedly caused by free bus travel for women on state-run buses, and a revision of student concessions.

Keralam: Private bus operators threaten indefinite strike from Nov 3 over fare hike demand

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The All Kerala Bus Operators Association , following a state coordination committee meeting here, announced the proposed strike.

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Speaking to reporters, AKBOA general secretary T Gopinathan said private bus operators had suffered losses of more than ₹800 crore since the introduction of the Priyadarshini scheme, which provides free travel for women on ordinary-category buses operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation .

"If the state government does not come forward to protect private buses, all private operators will stop services indefinitely from November 3," he said.

The association's office-bearers said their primary demand was to increase the minimum bus fare to ₹15.

They demanded that student concession fares be fixed at 50 per cent of the regular ticket price.

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{{^usCountry}} The Justice M Ramachandran Commission had recommended in 2022 that the student concession fare be increased to ₹5, but the recommendation had not been implemented, Gopinathan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Justice M Ramachandran Commission had recommended in 2022 that the student concession fare be increased to ₹5, but the recommendation had not been implemented, Gopinathan said. {{/usCountry}}

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"Our current demand is that the student concession should be 50 per cent of the ticket charge," he said.

The association also demanded that free bus travel for women be extended to private buses, with the government compensating operators for the cost.

The operators alleged that the government had not held discussions with them on the issues faced by private bus services in the state.

The Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation, another association of bus owners, has announced a hunger strike in front of the state Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram from October 27.

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The federation is also demanding government assistance for private bus operators affected by the Priyadarshini scheme, a hike in bus fares and a revision of student concessions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.