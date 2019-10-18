e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Killers brought weapons in a box of Surat sweet shop: Probe

  Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:03 IST
Rohit K Singh
Rohit K Singh
The pistol revovered from the crime spot and the grieving kin of Tiwari
The pistol revovered from the crime spot and the grieving kin of Tiwari(HT Photos)
         

ALLEGATION Two clerics from Bijnor involved in my husband’s killing, says Tiwari’s wife

Initial investigation into the murder of Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari hinted that the two assailants had links with Gujarat, as they had brought weapons in a box of a famous sweet shop of Surat.

A pistol, which was recovered from the crime spot, and a knife used to slit the victim’s throat were in the same box, suggested the police probe.

DGP OP Singh confirmed that the box was of a famous sweet shop of Gujarat and the state police were in touch with the Gujarat Anti Terror Squad (ATS) for more details on it.

Singh said the Gujarat ATS was approached to check the genuineness of Kamlesh Tiwari’s twitter post on October 13. The UP STF was roped in to investigate the matter and nab the killers as soon as possible, he added.

On October 13, 2019, Tiwari had posted on his twitter handle a news story published in an English newspaper on the chargesheet filed by Gujarat ATS against two ISIS suspects Ubaid Mirza and Kasim Stimberwala, who were arrested in January, 2018. The story said the two suspects had planned to eliminate Tiwari.

Tiwari had questioned the state administration over withdrawal of his security cover around a year ago.

Lucknow police said the security cover was not removed completely as one gunner was deployed for his security, but he had to join duty at 1.30 pm on Friday. At the time of incident (between 12.30pm and 1pm one police constable from Naka police station was stationed on the ground floor of the building, which houses Tiwari’s office and residence), said cops.

Vikas Chandra Tripathi, ASP (west), said a country-made pistol, a bullet shell and a sweets box were recovered from the room where Tiwari was murdered.

He said the spot examination suggested that the assailants first fired at Tiwari, but they missed the target, after which they attacked him with a knife. The victim was stabbed in chest and face before his throat was slit. The knife, however, was not found on the spot, added Tripathi.

The victim’s family members and the police constable present on the ground floor came to know about the incident when the assailants were escaping out of the building. The duo disappeared in the narrow lanes of Khursheed Bagh within a few minutes, said the ASP.

According to the ASP, Tiwari’s close associate Saurashtra Jeet Singh said that the assailants had apparently called him on his mobile phone to fix a meeting before visiting his place. The electronic surveillance team was trying to trace the suspect caller, he said.

“We have found CCTV footages in which the two suspects clad in saffron kurtas are seen rushing out of the locality after the incident. Efforts are on to retrieve more clear pictures of the suspects from the footages,” he stated.

ASSAILANTS STAYED FOR 36 MINS

Investigation revealed that the two assailants stayed at Kamlesh Tiwari’s residence for around 36 minutes, before escaping from there, DIG (law and order) Vijay Bhushan told media persons.

The assailants stayed in the vicinity for nearly 40 minutes. It seemed that the duo reached the area on a motorcycle and walked towards Tiwari’s house, after parking the two-wheeler at some distance, said ASP (west) Vikas Chandra Tripathi.

Later, they used the same motorcycle to escape from the area, he added.

Tiwari’s wife Kiran accused two clerics of Bijnor for the murder, saying they had announced a bounty for beheading him.

In her complaint to the police, Kiran Tiwari alleged involvement of Mohammad Mufti Naem Kazmi and Imam Maulana Anuvarul Haq of Binore in the murder. She said they had announced a bounty of Rs 15 million for beheading her husband earlier. She urged the police to book the duo.

“My husband was in his office and speaking to two unknown persons. Suddenly, there was complete silence for 4-5 minutes. When I came out to see him, I saw two people fleeing from the spot and my husband lying on the floor, bleeding,” read the complaint.

WAS HE ON ISIS HIT-LIST?

On October 13, 2019, Tiwari had posted on his twitter handle a news story published in an English newspaper on the chargesheet filed by Gujarat ATS against two ISIS suspects Ubaid Mirza and Kasim Stimberwala, who were arrested in January, 2018. The story said the two suspects had planned to eliminate Tiwari.

Tiwari had questioned the state administration over withdrawal of his security cover around a year ago.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 22:03 IST

top news
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
In PMC bank case, two HDIL promoters sent to ED custody till Oct 22
In PMC bank case, two HDIL promoters sent to ED custody till Oct 22
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News