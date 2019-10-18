Killers brought weapons in a box of Surat sweet shop: Probe

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:03 IST

ALLEGATION Two clerics from Bijnor involved in my husband’s killing, says Tiwari’s wife

Initial investigation into the murder of Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari hinted that the two assailants had links with Gujarat, as they had brought weapons in a box of a famous sweet shop of Surat.

A pistol, which was recovered from the crime spot, and a knife used to slit the victim’s throat were in the same box, suggested the police probe.

DGP OP Singh confirmed that the box was of a famous sweet shop of Gujarat and the state police were in touch with the Gujarat Anti Terror Squad (ATS) for more details on it.

Singh said the Gujarat ATS was approached to check the genuineness of Kamlesh Tiwari’s twitter post on October 13. The UP STF was roped in to investigate the matter and nab the killers as soon as possible, he added.

On October 13, 2019, Tiwari had posted on his twitter handle a news story published in an English newspaper on the chargesheet filed by Gujarat ATS against two ISIS suspects Ubaid Mirza and Kasim Stimberwala, who were arrested in January, 2018. The story said the two suspects had planned to eliminate Tiwari.

Tiwari had questioned the state administration over withdrawal of his security cover around a year ago.

Lucknow police said the security cover was not removed completely as one gunner was deployed for his security, but he had to join duty at 1.30 pm on Friday. At the time of incident (between 12.30pm and 1pm one police constable from Naka police station was stationed on the ground floor of the building, which houses Tiwari’s office and residence), said cops.

Vikas Chandra Tripathi, ASP (west), said a country-made pistol, a bullet shell and a sweets box were recovered from the room where Tiwari was murdered.

He said the spot examination suggested that the assailants first fired at Tiwari, but they missed the target, after which they attacked him with a knife. The victim was stabbed in chest and face before his throat was slit. The knife, however, was not found on the spot, added Tripathi.

The victim’s family members and the police constable present on the ground floor came to know about the incident when the assailants were escaping out of the building. The duo disappeared in the narrow lanes of Khursheed Bagh within a few minutes, said the ASP.

According to the ASP, Tiwari’s close associate Saurashtra Jeet Singh said that the assailants had apparently called him on his mobile phone to fix a meeting before visiting his place. The electronic surveillance team was trying to trace the suspect caller, he said.

“We have found CCTV footages in which the two suspects clad in saffron kurtas are seen rushing out of the locality after the incident. Efforts are on to retrieve more clear pictures of the suspects from the footages,” he stated.

ASSAILANTS STAYED FOR 36 MINS

Investigation revealed that the two assailants stayed at Kamlesh Tiwari’s residence for around 36 minutes, before escaping from there, DIG (law and order) Vijay Bhushan told media persons.

The assailants stayed in the vicinity for nearly 40 minutes. It seemed that the duo reached the area on a motorcycle and walked towards Tiwari’s house, after parking the two-wheeler at some distance, said ASP (west) Vikas Chandra Tripathi.

Later, they used the same motorcycle to escape from the area, he added.

Tiwari’s wife Kiran accused two clerics of Bijnor for the murder, saying they had announced a bounty for beheading him.

In her complaint to the police, Kiran Tiwari alleged involvement of Mohammad Mufti Naem Kazmi and Imam Maulana Anuvarul Haq of Binore in the murder. She said they had announced a bounty of Rs 15 million for beheading her husband earlier. She urged the police to book the duo.

“My husband was in his office and speaking to two unknown persons. Suddenly, there was complete silence for 4-5 minutes. When I came out to see him, I saw two people fleeing from the spot and my husband lying on the floor, bleeding,” read the complaint.

WAS HE ON ISIS HIT-LIST?

