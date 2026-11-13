14-year-old girl strangles 9-year-old neighbour to steal jewellery in Bengal’s Murshidabad, apprehended

A 14-year-old girl allegedly strangled her nine-year-old neighbour to death and stole her gold and silver ornaments in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Thursday, police said.

The 14-year-old allegedly invited her nine-year-old neighbour to her room to play before killing her and stealing her jewellery, police said.

The minor accused of murder was apprehended after the victim’s body was found hidden under a cot in her room, and the stolen ornaments --- pair of gold earrings, a pair of silver bangles and a silver chain --- were recovered from her possession.

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Police said that the girl’s mother works a migrant labourer in Bengaluru while the girl stays in her grandmother’s house at Nowda. The girl reportedly has a habit of stealing things, locals told police.

“On Thursday she invited the nine-year-old neighbour, a distant relative of hers, to her room to play. She strangled her and took her ornaments. Then she hid the body under a cot and also hid the ornaments,” a police officer said.

The deceased’s parents returned from work and found the child missing. The police were alerted when the child couldn’t be found. Police searched the nearby houses and found the body.

“The accused was produced before the juvenile justice board on Friday. She was sent to a juvenile home,” the police officer added.

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