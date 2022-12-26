At Jan 2 TMC rally, Mamata Banerjee likely to launch new outreach campaign

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee is likely to launch a massive outreach campaign at the party’s January 2 rally that comes ahead of the panchayat poll expected to be held in early 2023.

Two senior TMC leaders said that the party is expected to make announcements on January 2 will be in tune with general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s promise on reforms in the party

“TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary Abhishek are likely to make some important announcements on the day. All senior leaders including MPs and legislators have been told to remain present,” said a senior TMC legislator.

TMC, which has been in power in Bengal since 2011, was founded by Mamata Banerjee on January 1, 1998, after breaking away from the Congress.

“We expect some announcements which would be in line with the call for a reformed TMC that has been promised by the party leadership earlier this year. Also, the party supremo may indicate the roadmap for the panchayat polls,” said a senior party leader.

Earlier in August this year, hoardings came up in Kolkata and its outskirts that promised a new and reformed TMC in the next six months. The hoardings featuring Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s photograph came against the backdrop of the party’s image taking a sharp hit following the arrest of former minister Partha Chatterjee and TMC’s Birbhum unit president, Anubrata Mondal.

The BJP, however, took a dig saying that it was just an eyewash as the party’s top rung has been tainted.

“What new can they do when the party’s top to bottom are all corrupt? This is nothing but an eyewash. The party has been unmasked and now the people have come to see their real faces. Hence they make such stunts to win the hearts of the people,” said BJP leader Rahul Sinha.