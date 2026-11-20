Kolkata, Behind the colourful masks, elaborate costumes and rhythmic performances at a two-day international festival in Kolkata lies a larger struggle that of traditional artists and artisans striving to keep centuries-old cultural practices alive amid uncertain livelihoods and waning interest among younger generations.

Behind masks, a struggle for survival: Kolkata fest brings folk traditions of 3 countries together

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Performers from India, Sri Lanka and South Korea came together at the two-day International Intangible Cultural Heritage Mask Dance Festival 2026, which concluded at Rabindra Tirtha Auditorium in New Town on Friday, showcasing folk traditions, indigenous rituals and theatrical narratives passed down through generations.

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But beyond the cultural spectacle, the festival sought to draw attention to a pressing question: Who will carry these traditions forward if the communities that have nurtured them for generations struggle to make a living from their art?

Organised by the Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage in collaboration with UNESCO and the West Bengal government's Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles, the festival brought five distinctive performing traditions onto one international platform Purulia Chhau and Dinajpur Gomira from West Bengal, Gudum Baja from Madhya Pradesh, Sri Lanka's Tukkawadu Kolam and South Korea's Haeseo Talchum.

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{{^usCountry}} For the performers, these are not merely dance forms staged for entertainment. They represent community memory, mythology, indigenous knowledge and inherited practices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the performers, these are not merely dance forms staged for entertainment. They represent community memory, mythology, indigenous knowledge and inherited practices. {{/usCountry}}

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For the artisans who make the masks, the craft embodies generations of accumulated skill and remains closely linked to the livelihood and cultural identity of their communities.

From the elaborate masks of Purulia Chhau to the distinctive wooden masks of Dinajpur Gomira and the theatrical masks of Sri Lanka and South Korea, the festival celebrated craftsmanship that forms an inseparable part of these performing traditions.

"Yet, preserving such art forms requires more than occasional performances and applause. Sustained patronage, economic opportunities and the participation of younger generations remain crucial to ensuring that these traditions do not gradually fade away," a participant said.

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The inaugural day on Thursday featured Dinajpur Gomira, deeply rooted in the folk beliefs and spiritual practices of Bengal's Rajbanshi community, and Sri Lanka's Tukkawadu Kolam, which combines handcrafted masks with theatrical storytelling and expressive movements.

Purulia Chhau artists presented Mahishasuramardini, depicting Goddess Durga's victory over evil through elaborate masks, dramatic choreography and rhythmic movements.

The South Korean delegation introduced audiences to Haeseo Talchum, a traditional masked theatre form known for its expressive characters, humour and social satire.

Friday's performances included Gudum Baja from Madhya Pradesh, a vibrant tribal tradition distinguished by powerful percussion, energetic movements and coordinated formations.

The Korean troupe presented elements of its traditional repertoire, including lion dance, fan dance and Talchum.

The Sri Lankan artists continued their presentation of Kolam, while Purulia Chhau and Dinajpur Gomira performers brought alive mythological narratives through masks, music and dance.

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An International Cultural Dialogue Exchange Programme held on Friday provided a platform for artists and cultural practitioners to exchange knowledge and discuss ways to safeguard and promote traditional performing arts across national boundaries.

The festival also acknowledged the contributions of traditional mask-makers, master artisans and senior performers who have dedicated their lives to preserving these living cultural traditions.

"Intangible cultural heritage is the living soul of a community. Every traditional dance, handcrafted mask and folk performance carries within it centuries of history, collective memory and indigenous wisdom," Sourav Mukherjee, founder of Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage, said.

He said cultural preservation must go hand in hand with economic empowerment, stressing that traditional artists and artisans need recognition, sustainable livelihood opportunities and encouragement from younger generations to keep their art forms relevant.

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"Unless traditional artists and artisans receive recognition, sustainable livelihood opportunities and encouragement from younger generations, these invaluable art forms may gradually lose their relevance," he said.

Mukherjee said West Bengal, with its rich folk traditions and artistic craftsmanship, had the potential to emerge as an international hub for cultural exchange and sustainable heritage tourism.

For the artists and artisans behind these traditions, however, the real test of preservation lies beyond the festival stage, in whether their inherited skills can sustain their families, attract the next generation and ensure that the masks continue to tell their stories for years to come.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.