Kolkata, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education president Chiranjib Bhattacharya was on Friday removed from his post months before the completion of his tenure, with senior academic Partha Karmakar set to take charge from March 2, sources in the West Bengal higher education department said. Bengal HS council chief Chiranjib Bhattacharya axed from post, Partha Karmakar to take over

Karmakar, a mathematics professor who is currently serving as deputy secretary of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education , will replace Bhattacharya, who was scheduled to continue in the role till August.

Expressing his disappointment over the move, Bhattacharya termed the development "unfortunate" and said he was not informed about the decision in advance.

"I expected a word of thanks from the government. Instead, an order was issued replacing me. I did not expect such behaviour, " he told reporters.

He further regretted being relieved ahead of the higher secondary examination results, which are expected to be announced in early May.

"I should have been there at the time of publication of results," Bhattacharya added.

Highlighting his tenure, he noted that the semester system in school education was introduced in the state during his stint.

"My term was till August. The government has done what it thought best. I am mentally tired. I have conducted six higher secondary examinations successfully," he said.

Bhattacharya is also currently serving as the vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University, a position he assumed in November last year.

He said holding dual posts cannot be the reason behind his removal, as he had been appointed as president of council, while simultaneously holding the post as pro-vice-chancellor of JU.

The council had earlier faced controversy over the mathematics question paper, with students, guardians, and teacher bodies claiming that one set of questions was out of the curriculum.

Bhattacharya later confirmed the issue and assured that all students would receive full marks for the disputed questions.

