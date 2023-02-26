Bengal police probes alleged Class 10 board exam question paper leak

West Bengal’s Malda district police have started probing the alleged leak of the English question paper of the ongoing Class 10 final examination (Madhyamik) of the state secondary education board, officials said. The president of the West Bengal board of secondary education has dismissed the allegation of question paper leak. (Representative Image)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Sukanta Majumdar tweeted photos of some pages of the question paper when the examination was being held on Friday. He alleged that these were circulating in some WhatsApp groups in Malda district.

Majumdar tweeted the photos around an hour after the examination started. He alleged that a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from Malda leaked the questions. Majumdar did not name anyone and demanded a police probe.

However, Ramanuj Gangopadhyay, president of the board of secondary education, dismissed the allegation.

“The English examination was held across the state without any hindrance. The questions were not leaked. The Malda district administration has been urged to conduct a probe,” Gangopadhyay told the media.

A Malda district police official said on condition of anonymity that the cyber-crime branch is investigating the source of the social media posts mentioned by Majumdar.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said: “There was no leak. The BJP somehow managed to access a question paper and circulated the photos to tarnish the image of the government.”

The geography examination was held smoothly on Saturday, Gangopadhyay said.