Bidhannagar illegal call centres: 4 crore, 400 computers, high-end cars seized

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 08, 2023 10:43 PM IST

Police said they have arrested six persons In a major crackdown on illegal call centres in Bidhannagar, West Bengal’s IT hub

In a major crackdown on illegal call centres in Bidhannagar, West Bengal’s IT hub, police have seized nearly 4 crore cash along with high-end cars, jewelry, watches and around 400 computers.

Police said they raided two flats in New Town on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
“We have arrested six persons. Further investigation is going on,” said a senior officer of the Bidhannagar police.

Police said that they had arrested four persons during a routine naka checking at New town near Kolkata on March 2 and the accused led the cops to a flat at Liluah in Howrah from where two more persons were arrested.

“We seized six high-end cars, cash around 13 lakh and several documents. Interrogation revealed that the accused were running at least eight to ten call centres. We were getting multiple links,” said the IPS officer while adding that around 400 computers were seized during the crackdown.

The illegal call centres used to dupe people including foreign clients. On Wednesday, police raided two flats in New Town and seized huge amount of cash.

“Around 3.82 crore cash were sized from two flats at New Town. The total cash seized so far is around 4 crore,” said the officer.

The cars seized include two Jaguar Land Rovers. A currency counting machine, at least 11 costly wrist watches, gold rings, silver coins and several documents were also seized during the raids. A fire arm was also seized.

