Kolkata, The Calcutta High Court on Monday extended interim protection from coercive action to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in six criminal cases lodged against him at various police stations in West Bengal.

Cal HC extends interim protection to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee till Feb 26 in six criminal cases more less

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Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya extended the protection in two separate petitions filed by Banerjee in connection with the six cases registered against him since May this year.

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The interim protection granted to the Diamond Harbour MP will remain in force till February 26, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Hearing a petition seeking extension of the protection granted to him on August 25 in three of the cases, Justice Bhattacharyya noted that the investigations were yet to be completed and there had been no change in circumstances warranting denial of the extension sought by Banerjee.

Additional Advocate General Billwadal Bhattacharya, appearing for the state in connection with the three cases, submitted that a special leave petition had been filed before the Supreme Court challenging the high court's August 25 order and that it was pending consideration.

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{{^usCountry}} Seeking an extension of the interim protection, Banerjee's counsel Gopal Sankaranarayan told the court that the SLP pending before the Supreme Court was a defective appeal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seeking an extension of the interim protection, Banerjee's counsel Gopal Sankaranarayan told the court that the SLP pending before the Supreme Court was a defective appeal. {{/usCountry}}

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The state had opposed Banerjee's plea for extension of the interim protection granted by the high court on August 25.

The protection from coercive action by police in these three cases relates to FIRs registered at Bhowanipore, Bishnupur and Kalitala police stations.

In connection with three other cases registered at Rabindranagar and Bishnupur police stations in South 24 Parganas district, the state submitted communications detailing the progress of investigations in two of them.

Sankaranarayan sought an extension of the interim protection granted to Banerjee on September 7 in connection with these three cases.

Additional Advocate General Rajdeep Majumdar, appearing for the state, opposed the plea.

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Noting that investigations in the three cases were continuing, Justice Bhattacharyya extended the interim protection from coercive action till February 26, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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