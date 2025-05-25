CBI arrests Bengal doctor for taking bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a doctor for allegedly taking a bribe for issuing a favourable inspection report to a private medical college in Karnataka, the agency said in a statement. The agency also searched the doctor’s home in the Hatisal area of Burdwan town. (Representative file photo)

Dr Tapan Kumar Jana, head of the anatomy department at West Bengal’s Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital is an assessor of the National Medical Commission (NMC), the statement said.

“CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed immediately after he accepted a bribe of ₹10 lakh from representatives of the private medical college based in Belgavi, Karnataka. Later, the accused senior doctor was arrested,” the statement said.

The federal agency statement said that a case was registered on Saturday against the doctor and two representatives of the private medical college.

The agency also searched the doctor’s home in the Hatisal area of Burdwan town, around 105km from Kolkata, on Saturday night.

“Searches were conducted by CBI at residential and official premises of the accused public servant and other private persons at several locations in Kolkata, Burdwan and Belgaum (Karnataka) which led to the recovery of additional cash of ₹44.60 lakh. Total amount of cash recovered during the operation is ₹54.60 lakh,” the statement said.

State health department officials said the accused and his wife Sushmita Jana were both students of Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

“The CBI officers came to our home with a search warrant. They did not say why the raid was held,” Sushmita Jana, a radiologist at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, told media persons.

The doctor was produced before Kolkata’s Bankshall Court on Sunday afternoon. The investigation is underway in the case, said the CBI.

A comment from the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.