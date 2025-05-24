Punjab: 4 of Phagwara CIA team held after drug peddler let off for 2.5 lakh

Four police officials, including the Phagwara CIA wing in-charge, have been arrested for reportedly accepting ₹2.5 lakh as bribe for releasing a drug peddler without any action. Deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Naveen Singla said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against CIA in-charge Bisman Sahi, assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Nirmal Singh and Jaswinder Singh besides constable Jagroop Singh. DIG Naveen Singla says the role of seniors of the “errants” will also be examined.

“They recently nabbed Sukhwinder Singh, alias Honey, a noted drug supplier, but instead of registering a case, they let him go,” he said. A probe has been initiated and a departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the erring officials, he said.

According to information, they caught the accused in a drug case and contacted his family, seeking money for his release. “The accused also contacted his in-laws and collected ₹2.5 lakh. After the nexus was blown up, senior officials cross-checked the whereabouts of the drug smuggler, but the accused cops claimed that Honey had fled away from their custody. Senior officials then contacted his in-laws who narrated the whole incident,” one of the senior officials said.

DIG Singla said they are going to examine the role of seniors of the “errants”. “Strict action will be taken if the role of any other official surfaces during the probe. Corruption will not be tolerated. The black sheep will be brought to book,” he added.