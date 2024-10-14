CBI seeks medical board’s help in probe into trainee doctor’s rape-murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought the opinion of a multi-institutional medical board set up by the directorate general of health services with experts from some of the top hospitals in Delhi to help its probe into the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. CBI gathered at least 11 pieces of evidence, including CCTV footage, DNA samples, blood stains and hairs, which helped the agency to claim that Sanjay Roy was involved in the alleged rape and murder. (Representational image)

The initial report of the medical board states that while the cause of death was due to asphyxia as a combined effect of throttling and (manual strangulation) and smothering, fresh injuries to the hymen of the victim indicated that she suffered penetrative sexual assault. The DNA profiling report confirmed the presence of Roy’s saliva on the victim’s body. At least five injuries found on Roy’s body were blunt force injuries suggesting that the victim had put up a struggle. The agency is waiting for the final report of the multi-institutional medical board, which includes experts from top hospitals in Delhi such as AIIMS, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Maulana Azad Medical College.

The agency submitted its first charge-sheet in the case on October 7 charging Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer attached to the Kolkata Police, with the rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor. The 45-page charge-sheet does not mention the motive behind the crime. HT has accessed the full chargesheet.

The CBI gathered at least 11 pieces of evidence, including CCTV footage, DNA samples, blood stains and hairs, which helped the federal agency to claim that not only Roy was present at the scene of crime but was also directly involved in the alleged rape and murder.

“The presence of his DNA on the reference DNA/ questioned DNA detected from the dead body of the ‘V’ (victim) during autopsy. The presence of blood stains of ‘V’ on his jeans pant and footwears, which were recovered by the local police on August 12 in pursuance of his disclosure statement. The short hair found from the scene of crime has matched with accused Sanjay Roy,” states the chargesheet.

The 31-year-old trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10. The Calcutta high court on August 13 handed over the probe to the CBI.

“It is, therefore submitted that cognizance may please be taken against accused Sanjay Roy for commission of offences punishable under sections 64, 66 and 103(1) BNS Act and he may be tried as per law,” the document, submitted before the additional chief judicial magistrate’s court in Sealdah, stated.

Roy, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer, was assigned with duties of facilitating medical treatment of police personnel and their families at the RG Kar Hospital.

Interrogation of Roy and other witnesses and CCTV footage collected from the hospital and the Kolkata Traffic Police revealed that Roy had reached the hospital in the afternoon of August 8 to assist Sourav Bhattacharya, another civic volunteer whose cousin was admitted in the hospital. They left around 2.45pm. Roy reached the hospital at 10.45pm on the request of Bhattacharya. Thereafter they both left the hospital, consumed liquor and went to a red-light area in Chetla.

The duo returned to the hospital around 3.20am on August 9. While Bhattacharya left immediately after that, Roy went inside the hospital and reached the first floor of the trauma care building to enquire about the scheduled surgery of another patient Subho Dey. When he couldn’t find any family member of Dey, he went to the fourth floor of the emergency building.

“Thereafter he reached the 3rd flood of the emergency building (chest department) at 4.03am and entered the seminar room where the victim was sleeping alone. Sanjay Roy committed the crime of rape and murder and left the third floor at 4.32am,” states the CBI’s chargesheet.

At 4.03am, when Roy was caught on CCTV moving towards the scene of crime, there was a Bluetooth neck band earphone around his neck. That neckband was missing when he was seen leaving at 4.32am. The neckband Bluetooth earphone was later seized from the scene of crime by the Kolkata Police, which started the probe. As per the report of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) Kolkata, the neckband Bluetooth earphone was paired and connected with Roy’s mobile phone.