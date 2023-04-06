Central forces deployed in WB for Hanuman Jayanti celebrations after HC order

Following the violent clashes on Ram Navami in West Bengal, three companies of central forces were deployed in the state on the order of Calcutta high court to avert any untoward incident on Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday. Three companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in Kolkata, Barrackpore and Hooghly. (PTI image)

On Thursday, three companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in Kolkata, Barrackpore and Hooghly.

“In Kolkata, the one company of central force has been divided into multiple sections that have been deployed in various areas including Charu Market, Hastings, Garden Reach, Ekbalpore, Girish Park, Kidderpore, Entally and Jorabagan among others,” said a police officer.

Violent communal clashes had broken out in Howrah, Hooghly and Uttar Dinajpur districts last week and this week too amid Ram Navami celebrations.

The Calcutta high court had on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to seek assistance of paramilitary from the Centre during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations to ensure peace.

“Central Armed Police Forces deployed in West Bengal to assist state police in maintaining law and order during observance of Hanuman Jayanti,” spokesperson of the union home ministry had shared on their official Twitter account on Wednesday.

The Kolkata Police, meanwhile, has already issued an advisory for those seeing permission for Hanuman Jayanti rallies.

The list includes no motorcycle rallies, no bursting of fireworks, no DJs and no carrying of weapons including lathis among others.

In Howrah, where clashes broke out last week, police have put up barricades and were keeping a track on the rallies using drones.

Large contingents of police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed.

Security was also tightened in Hooghly and Uttar Dinajpur districts.

“The Calcutta high court couldn’t keep faith on the state police. Central forces have bene deployed,” Suvendu Adhikari, BJP legislator and leader of the opposition in the state legislative assembly, told reporters on Wednesday.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee also welcomed the high court’s order.

“The Calcutta high court’s order is good for us,” said Banerjee while speaking to media persons in East Midnapore district on Wednesday.