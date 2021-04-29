IND USA
West Bengal now has 1,10,241 active cases, the department said in a bulletin. (PTI file photo)
Covid-19: West Bengal adds record 89 single-day deaths, 17,403 fresh cases

The coronavirus tally topped the 8-lakh-mark to settle at 8,10,955 after 17,403 tested positive in the last 24 hours, it said.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 10:49 PM IST

West Bengal on Thursday registered its highest single-day deaths of 89 people due to Covid-19, pushing the toll to 11,248, the health department said.

The coronavirus tally topped the 8-lakh-mark to settle at 8,10,955 after 17,403 tested positive in the last 24 hours, it said.

The state now has 1,10,241 active cases, the department said in a bulletin, adding, 12,885 patients recovered since Wednesday.

At least 53,724 samples were tested during this period.

