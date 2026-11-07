Kolkata, Dry weather is likely across most parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, on Kali Puja and Diwali on Sunday, the IMD said.

Dry weather likely across Bengal on Kali Puja, rain expected in parts from Nov 9

In its seven-day forecast, the IMD said light rain or thundershowers may occur in parts of Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Murshidabad and Nadia on November 9.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at certain places in four southern districts on November 10, it said.

The weather system is likely to persist on November 11, with light rain or thundershowers expected at a few places across most of these districts. Dry weather is likely to return to the southern districts on November 12 and 13.

In north Bengal, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places on November 10 and 11.

Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda may receive light rain or thundershowers at one or two places on November 9 and 10. The intensity is likely to increase slightly on November 11, with light to moderate rainfall expected at a few places.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The weather is likely to remain predominantly dry across north Bengal till November 9. Dry conditions are expected to return across the region on November 12 and 13. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather is likely to remain predominantly dry across north Bengal till November 9. Dry conditions are expected to return across the region on November 12 and 13. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The IMD has issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning for isolated places in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong on November 10. No weather warnings have been issued for the remaining north Bengal districts during the forecast period.

There is no significant change expected in minimum temperatures across Gangetic West Bengal and north Bengal during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the subsequent three days, with no major change expected thereafter, the IMD said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}