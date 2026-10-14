Four of family die after falling into septic tank in Bengal’s West Midnapore: Police

Four members of a family were killed after inhaling toxic gases inside a septic tank at their residence in Mohanpur in West Midnapore district of West Bengal on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police officers said that Badir Mallick, a 45-year-old mason, had constructed the septic tank at his sister’s house a few months ago

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Police officers said that Badir Mallick, a 45-year-old mason, had constructed the septic tank at his sister’s house a few months ago. Mallick fell into the tank on Tuesday afternoon after a wooden plank, which was being used as a cover, gave way.

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Mallick’s sister, Najera Bibi (38), who was standing nearby, climbed down to rescue him. Later, Najera’s son, Sheikh Rabiul (25), and her nephew, Sheik Soyeb (27), also climbed down to help. None of them returned.

“All four bodies were recovered by the villagers in an unconscious state. They were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival,” an officer from the Mohanpur police station said.

Another relative of the family, Sheikh Abu Kalam, who also fell ill while retrieving the bodies, was taken to the hospital. Police said his condition was stable, according to doctors.

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{{^usCountry}} “First one man fell while trying to check the septic tank. Later the others fell while trying to rescue him. Even I tried to climb down but started feeling dizzy. I was rescued and brought to the hospital,” Kalam said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “First one man fell while trying to check the septic tank. Later the others fell while trying to rescue him. Even I tried to climb down but started feeling dizzy. I was rescued and brought to the hospital,” Kalam said. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have registered a case of unnatural death. The bodies have been sent for autopsy,” an officer said.