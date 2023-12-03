INDIA partners not responsible for Congress’ loss, BJP copied Bengal model: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday said that the INDIA coalition partners are not responsible for the Congress’ debacle in the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and claimed that copying the social welfare models of the West Bengal government has helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win the polls in these three states. West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Neither West Bengal chief minster Mamata Banerjee nor her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee made any statement on the election results till Sunday evening even as the supporters of the BJP celebrated their victory across the state.

While Bengal BJP’s top leaders saw the verdict as an indication of the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the state, where the saffron party wrested 18 of the 42 seats in 2019, the ruling party made a counter move by painting the first graffiti for the Lok Sabha poll campaign in Kolkata on Sunday.

“Internal problems of the Congress led to its failure. The Congress should wake up from hibernation and shed its zamindari (landlord) mentality. INDIA coalition partners will not take responsibility of the Congress’s failure. The BJP copied the social welfare schemes of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and used these in its campaign, impressing voters,” TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said in Kolkata after painting the first Lok Sabha graffiti that focused entirely on Banerjee and her party.

“Congress contested the polls in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh entirely on its own. Prominent INDIA coalition leaders, who are faces of the movement, did not find any place in the campaign. The Congress is strong in a few states, and it is natural that it will play the lead in these regions, but crucial suggestions Banerjee made for the INDIA group were not followed. The INDIA group will be acceptable to people if it projects Mamata Banerjee’s welfare model in 2024,” Ghosh added.

No Bengal Congress leader, including state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, commented on the TMC’s remarks till 6pm.

Claiming that the BJP will sweep the Lok Sabha polls in Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, said the results will topple the TMC government much before the 2026 state elections.

“The TMC government will collapse after the Lok Sabha polls. We will start our campaign against this corrupt party from Monday. See what happens,” Adhikari said.