Kolkata, The Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, on Thursday condemned show-cause notices issued to eight junior doctors for criticising the state government's decision to shift people injured in the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede to a private hospital and demanded their immediate revocation.

Joint Platform comes out in support of junior doctors served show-cause notices

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Maintaining that the show-cause notices were issued to the interns a month after the October 17 stampede, in which 19 people died, the forum said it does not want confrontation with the government and wants the administration and the medical fraternity to work together in good faith.

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The Joint Platform of Doctors demanded that the show-cause notices served on the interns be immediately withdrawn.

"The delayed timing, arbitrary circumstances, and repeated references to unnamed 'higher authorities' raise grave questions about administrative transparency and intent," it said in a press statement.

Eight junior doctors of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital were served show-cause notices on Tuesday for criticising the government's decision to shift people injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal to a private hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} The junior doctors had questioned why these critically injured patients requiring advanced, life-saving treatment had to be moved to a private hospital when government medical colleges were equipped to provide such care free of cost. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The junior doctors had questioned why these critically injured patients requiring advanced, life-saving treatment had to be moved to a private hospital when government medical colleges were equipped to provide such care free of cost. {{/usCountry}}

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The Joint Platform said in the statement that on the night of the tragedy, house staff, postgraduate trainees, senior doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers worked tirelessly side by side to provide emergency resuscitation and critical care to the injured.

Maintaining that no established finding of medical negligence against these interns has come to light so far, the forum said, "Instead of acknowledging their dedicated service during a crisis, the authorities have chosen to penalise them for flagging shortages of essential medical supplies.

Alleging that outsiders had vandalised the medical college campus on College Street in north Kolkata on Wednesday night during a protest in support of the suspended interns, the Joint Platform sought strict legal action against those responsible.

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