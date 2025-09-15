JU student’s death: Murder case registered after parents meet commissioner

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Monday registered a murder case in the death of a Jadavpur University student whose body was found in a pond inside the university campus on Thursday night. A policeman stands near the spot where the female student was found dead at the Jadavpur University campus, in Kolkata. (PTI)

Parents of the victim met the Kolkata Police commissioner on Monday morning and later lodged a complaint at the Jadavpur police station.

“My daughter may have been pushed into the pond by her friends despite knowing that she didn’t know how to swim. Police should question everyone and check the call details on her mobile phone. Once they are grilled the truth may come out,” Arnab Mondal, father of the 21-year-old student, told media persons on Sunday.

The body of Anamika Mondal, a third-year female student of BA English (honours) of JU was found in a pond close to Gate 4 of the university campus at around 10 pm on Thursday.

A cultural program was going on at a parking space near Gate 4 at that time. The program named “Ruhaniyaat”, a theatre festival, was organised by the university’s drama club. A political rally was also going on nearby.

“She last spoke to her mother around 9 pm. She had sent a few pictures of the program. Her mother asked her to come home and she said that she would start from university around 9.30 pm. Around 11 pm we received a call from a student who informed us that she had fallen into the pond and had to be taken to the hospital,” her father told media persons.

A senior police officer said that the victim’s parents reached Lalbazar, headquarters of the Kolkata Police, around 11.30 am on Monday to meet Manoj Verma, Kolkata police commissioner. Later they went to the Jadavpur Police station to lodge a complaint.

“A murder case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s father. A few students have been questioned. We are checking CCTV footage of the campus. Police have also seized the mobile phone of the victim and checked call details. Investigation is going on,” said the officer.

Initially police had registered a case of unnatural death. The autopsy suggested that the victim died by drowning.