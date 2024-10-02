Kolkata cop detained by residents, heckled after earthmover kills student

KOLKATA: Police said the driver of the earthmover which was involved in the road accident leading to the student’s death was missing (Screengrab)

A 15-year-old school student was crushed to death at Bansdroni in Kolkata by an earthmover on Wednesday morning, provoking angry protests by residents and activists who also detained the officer-in-charge of local police station and heckled some policemen.

The protests continued till late in the evening.

“We have registered a case. The driver is absconding. We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the people who resorted to violence. The accused persons would be arrested,” Bidisha Kalita Dasgupta, deputy commissioner (south suburban division) of Kolkata Police told reporters.

Police said that the accident took place around 7:30 am when the Class 9 student was going to attend tuition classes. Schools were closed on Wednesday because of Mahalaya.

“The roads are in very bad condition for several years. The ward councillor seldom visits the area. The authorities say they are repairing the drainage system. This has been going on for years. The drivers get drunk at night,” said a local resident after the accident.

As protests erupted, personnel from the local police station rushed to the spot. Furious residents held the officer incharge of Patuli police station Tirthankar Dey in custody and made him wade through muddy water in the potholes on the road.

Some policemen who attempted to rescue Dey were also heckled while others were chased away. Some people claimed that workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress rescued the police from the irate locals.

“It is an unfortunate incident. Drainage work was going on in the area. It can’t be completed overnight. There are more than 140 drainage lines in the area. It takes time,” said Anita Kar Majumdar, the local councillor.

Later a large police contingent led by DCP Dasgupta rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Five persons were held for questioning.