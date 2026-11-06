Kolkata, A teenage boy was blindfolded, doused in petrol and set ablaze in southern Kolkata, which was recorded by three accused allegedly for a social media reel, police said on Friday.

Kolkata teen blindfolded, set ablaze; police arrest 3, suspect assault filmed for social media reel

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However, the victim's family claimed the attack stemmed from a financial dispute and the teenager was set on fire even though he had repaid the ₹500 borrowed from one of the accused around six months ago.

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The incident occurred on October 27, and the accused, including two minors, were arrested on Thursday, a police officer said. The victim was stable, undergoing treatment at a hospital for burn injuries to his chest and abdomen, he told reporters.

A video, purportedly of the incident, circulating on social media showed one of the accused taking a bottle of petrol from the storage compartment of a scooter and pouring it over the blindfolded teenager, who had his helmet on.

Another person was seen lobbing a matchbox towards another accused, who lit a matchstick and threw it at the boy, setting him on fire.

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{{^usCountry}} The teenager was seen in the video screaming and running as flames engulfed him, while locals rushed to his rescue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teenager was seen in the video screaming and running as flames engulfed him, while locals rushed to his rescue. {{/usCountry}}

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The police officer said the teenage victim was returning home when the accused allegedly intercepted him, took him near a pond in Lenin Nagar, blindfolded him, and forced a helmet onto his head before the act.

"When he objected and tried to remove the helmet, they attempted to make him drink petrol," he said.

"We suspect that the accused recorded the assault for a social media reel. However, our officers are also probing other possible motives behind the attack," the police officer said.

The victim's family has alleged that the incident stemmed from a financial dispute.

A complaint was lodged at Garfa Police Station, following which an investigation was initiated and the accused were arrested.

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"We are examining the video and questioning the arrested persons to establish the sequence of events and the motive behind the attack," a police officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.