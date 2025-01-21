Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 21, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 21, 2025, is 21.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.97 °C and 29.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:16 PM. Kolkata weather update on January 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.71 °C and 30.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 284.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 22, 2025 21.06 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 26.87 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 27.37 Few clouds January 25, 2025 30.45 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 30.18 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 27.87 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 27.23 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.26 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.06 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.3 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 26.07 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.05 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 25.19 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.55 °C Sky is clear



