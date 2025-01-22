Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.97 °C, check weather forecast for January 22, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on January 22, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 22, 2025, is 23.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.97 °C and 30.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.85 °C and 30.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 395.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 23, 2025
|23.98
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|26.89
|Scattered clouds
|January 25, 2025
|27.86
|Sky is clear
|January 26, 2025
|29.85
|Sky is clear
|January 27, 2025
|27.56
|Sky is clear
|January 28, 2025
|27.06
|Sky is clear
|January 29, 2025
|27.61
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 22, 2025
