Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.97 °C, check weather forecast for January 22, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 22, 2025, is 23.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.97 °C and 30.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:17 PM. Kolkata weather update on January 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.85 °C and 30.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 395.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 23, 2025 23.98 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 26.89 Scattered clouds January 25, 2025 27.86 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 29.85 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 27.56 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 27.06 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 27.61 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.98 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.98 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.6 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.02 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 27.92 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 26.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.76 °C Sky is clear



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.