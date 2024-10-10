Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.03 °C, check weather forecast for October 10, 2024
Oct 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on October 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 10, 2024, is 30.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.03 °C and 33.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 05:30 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.71 °C and 33.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 93.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.71 °C and 33.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 93.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 11, 2024
|31.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 12, 2024
|31.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 13, 2024
|32.84 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 14, 2024
|32.33 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 15, 2024
|32.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 16, 2024
|32.03 °C
|Light rain
|October 17, 2024
|30.85 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy