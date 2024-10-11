Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.85 °C, check weather forecast for October 11, 2024
Oct 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on October 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 11, 2024, is 31.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.85 °C and 33.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:31 AM and will set at 05:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.72 °C and 34.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.85 °C and 33.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 76.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.72 °C and 34.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.85 °C and 33.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 76.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 12, 2024
|31.37 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 13, 2024
|32.24 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 14, 2024
|32.71 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 15, 2024
|32.44 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 16, 2024
|32.37 °C
|Light rain
|October 17, 2024
|32.74 °C
|Few clouds
|October 18, 2024
|32.01 °C
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on October 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy