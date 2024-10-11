Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.85 °C, check weather forecast for October 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 12, 2024 31.37 °C Moderate rain October 13, 2024 32.24 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 32.71 °C Scattered clouds October 15, 2024 32.44 °C Sky is clear October 16, 2024 32.37 °C Light rain October 17, 2024 32.74 °C Few clouds October 18, 2024 32.01 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.74 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.19 °C Light rain Chennai 29.37 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.65 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.12 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 25.46 °C Light rain Delhi 31.05 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 11, 2024, is 31.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.85 °C and 33.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:31 AM and will set at 05:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.72 °C and 34.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.With temperatures ranging between 25.85 °C and 33.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 76.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

