Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.01 °C, check weather forecast for October 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 13, 2024 32.05 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 31.68 °C Few clouds October 15, 2024 32.55 °C Light rain October 16, 2024 32.22 °C Moderate rain October 17, 2024 27.35 °C Light rain October 18, 2024 31.02 °C Light rain October 19, 2024 25.58 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.44 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.69 °C Light rain Chennai 29.55 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.87 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.55 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.08 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.45 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 12, 2024, is 30.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.01 °C and 34.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:31 AM and will set at 05:13 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 13, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.47 °C and 33.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between 26.01 °C and 34.0 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 68.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 12, 2024

