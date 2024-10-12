Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.01 °C, check weather forecast for October 12, 2024
Oct 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on October 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 12, 2024, is 30.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.01 °C and 34.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:31 AM and will set at 05:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 13, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.47 °C and 33.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.01 °C and 34.0 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 68.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 13, 2024
|32.05 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 14, 2024
|31.68 °C
|Few clouds
|October 15, 2024
|32.55 °C
|Light rain
|October 16, 2024
|32.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 17, 2024
|27.35 °C
|Light rain
|October 18, 2024
|31.02 °C
|Light rain
|October 19, 2024
|25.58 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
