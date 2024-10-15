Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.29 °C, check weather forecast for October 15, 2024
Oct 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on October 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 15, 2024, is 29.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.29 °C and 33.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 05:11 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.09 °C and 31.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 386.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 16, 2024
|30.22 °C
|Light rain
|October 17, 2024
|31.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 18, 2024
|31.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 19, 2024
|31.65 °C
|Light rain
|October 20, 2024
|32.4 °C
|Light rain
|October 21, 2024
|32.04 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 22, 2024
|31.76 °C
|Sky is clear
