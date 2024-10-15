Menu Explore
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.29 °C, check weather forecast for October 15, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on October 15, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 15, 2024, is 29.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.29 °C and 33.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 05:11 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.09 °C and 31.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 386.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 16, 2024 30.22 °C Light rain
October 17, 2024 31.04 °C Moderate rain
October 18, 2024 31.14 °C Moderate rain
October 19, 2024 31.65 °C Light rain
October 20, 2024 32.4 °C Light rain
October 21, 2024 32.04 °C Broken clouds
October 22, 2024 31.76 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 15, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.88 °C Light rain
Kolkata 29.78 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai 25.36 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 21.33 °C Heavy intensity rain
Hyderabad 27.09 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.55 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 30.3 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Kolkata weather update on October 15, 2024
Kolkata weather update on October 15, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
