Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.88 °C, check weather forecast for October 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 21, 2024 30.09 °C Scattered clouds October 22, 2024 29.78 °C Broken clouds October 23, 2024 23.87 °C Light rain October 24, 2024 22.25 °C Heavy intensity rain October 25, 2024 24.54 °C Light rain October 26, 2024 28.09 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 29.43 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.32 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.46 °C Light rain Chennai 29.35 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.07 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 27.33 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain Delhi 32.06 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 20, 2024, is 29.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.88 °C and 31.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 05:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, October 21, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.23 °C and 31.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 209.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

