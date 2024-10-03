Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.49 °C, check weather forecast for October 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 4, 2024 32.98 °C Light rain October 5, 2024 32.37 °C Light rain October 6, 2024 32.42 °C Light rain October 7, 2024 32.56 °C Broken clouds October 8, 2024 32.03 °C Moderate rain October 9, 2024 32.55 °C Moderate rain October 10, 2024 31.86 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.68 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.61 °C Light rain Chennai 29.68 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.72 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.99 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.18 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.23 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 3, 2024, is 31.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.49 °C and 32.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:28 AM and will set at 05:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 4, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.79 °C and 33.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.With temperatures ranging between 27.49 °C and 32.5 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 174.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

