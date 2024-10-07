Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.56 °C, check weather forecast for October 7, 2024
Oct 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on October 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on October 7, 2024, is 30.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.56 °C and 32.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 05:29 AM and will set at 05:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.59 °C and 32.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.56 °C and 32.1 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 244.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 7, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 8, 2024
|31.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 9, 2024
|31.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 10, 2024
|31.26 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 11, 2024
|32.14 °C
|Light rain
|October 12, 2024
|32.74 °C
|Light rain
|October 13, 2024
|32.9 °C
|Light rain
|October 14, 2024
|32.97 °C
|Sky is clear
