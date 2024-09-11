Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.19 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024
Sep 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on September 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 11, 2024, is 31.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.19 °C and 33.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 78% and the wind speed is 78 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 05:44 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.8 °C and 32.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.19 °C and 33.6 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 165.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 11, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 12, 2024
|29.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 13, 2024
|30.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 14, 2024
|25.74 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 15, 2024
|28.54 °C
|Light rain
|September 16, 2024
|32.04 °C
|Light rain
|September 17, 2024
|33.11 °C
|Light rain
|September 18, 2024
|33.51 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
