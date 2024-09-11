Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.19 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 12, 2024 29.83 °C Moderate rain September 13, 2024 30.71 °C Moderate rain September 14, 2024 25.74 °C Heavy intensity rain September 15, 2024 28.54 °C Light rain September 16, 2024 32.04 °C Light rain September 17, 2024 33.11 °C Light rain September 18, 2024 33.51 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.75 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.09 °C Moderate rain Chennai 34.07 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.77 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 26.89 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.32 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.47 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 11, 2024, is 31.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.19 °C and 33.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 78% and the wind speed is 78 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 05:44 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.8 °C and 32.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.With temperatures ranging between 27.19 °C and 33.6 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 165.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

