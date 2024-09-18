Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.92 °C, check weather forecast for September 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 19, 2024 32.43 °C Overcast clouds September 20, 2024 33.35 °C Light rain September 21, 2024 35.16 °C Light rain September 22, 2024 32.87 °C Moderate rain September 23, 2024 34.05 °C Light rain September 24, 2024 33.55 °C Light rain September 25, 2024 34.3 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.86 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 32.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.86 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.81 °C Light rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 18, 2024, is 30.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.92 °C and 33.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 05:37 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.41 °C and 34.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.With temperatures ranging between 25.92 °C and 33.29 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 291.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

