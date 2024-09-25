Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.21 °C, check weather forecast for September 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 26, 2024 26.86 °C Moderate rain September 27, 2024 29.37 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 31.1 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 31.24 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 33.15 °C Moderate rain October 1, 2024 31.65 °C Moderate rain October 2, 2024 31.88 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.37 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 28.17 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.33 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.03 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.9 °C Moderate rain Delhi 35.68 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 25, 2024, is 28.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.21 °C and 30.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 05:26 AM and will set at 05:30 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.07 °C and 26.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 91%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 112.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.