Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.55 °C, check weather forecast for September 29, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on September 29, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 29, 2024, is 30.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.55 °C and 32.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 05:27 AM and will set at 05:26 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, September 30, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.87 °C and 33.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.55 °C and 32.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 58.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 30, 2024 32.52 °C Light rain
October 1, 2024 32.28 °C Moderate rain
October 2, 2024 33.48 °C Moderate rain
October 3, 2024 32.91 °C Light rain
October 4, 2024 31.82 °C Moderate rain
October 5, 2024 32.45 °C Moderate rain
October 6, 2024 32.32 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 29, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.5 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.88 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 29.81 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 26.99 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 29.68 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 27.84 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 28.39 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Kolkata weather update on September 29, 2024
Kolkata weather update on September 29, 2024

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On