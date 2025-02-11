MTech student allegedly dies by suicide in Bengal’s Abul Kalam Azad University

Kolkata: A first-year MTech student allegedly died by suicide at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Monday night. Some students found the 23-year-old victim lying in a pool of blood and tried to rush her to the hospital. (Representational image)

People familiar with the matter said that the incident took place around 9pm. Some students found the 23-year-old victim lying in a pool of blood and tried to rush her to the hospital. Allegations, however, surfaced that the driver of the ambulance was not there.

“Valuable time was lost as the ambulance driver was missing. The students searched for the ambulance driver. After nearly an hour when the victim was taken to the Haringhata rural hospital in an auto-rickshaw the doctors declared her dead,” a student told local media persons.

Following the incident, a section of the students blocked the National Highway 12 for some time amd later they gheraoed university registrar Partha Pratim Lahiri when he reached the campus.

University authorities claimed that the victim was caught cheating in the examination hall and hours later she allegedly died by suicide.

“Exams were going on. The invigilator had caught the student copying in the exam hall. The invigilator might have scolded her or made some remarks. At night the student died by suicide. Police were immediately informed. The students were naturally agitated after the incident,” Tapas Chakraborty, vice chancellor of the university, told the media.

“The students have started an agitation. Tuesday’s examination had to be postponed,” he added.

In January this year the technology university had hit the headlines after a video went viral in which an assistant professor of the psychology department could be purportedly seen “marrying” a student inside the classroom. The professor was asked to go on leave and a probe was initiated against her by the university authorities. The assistant professor in her defence had said that it was part of a drama.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290