NGT forms panel after Kolkata residents allege air pollution due to cats
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set up a three-member committee to find out if droppings, hair and dander of dozens of cats were causing air pollution in an apartment in Kolkata after allegations from the residents of the complex.
A section of residents of an apartment in south east Kolkata, comprising around 80 flats in four blocks, moved NGT’s eastern bench alleging that a flat owner has kept dozens of cats in her second floor flat and feeds a few more in the vicinity.
“The owner feeds around 40–45 cats every day. While 20–25 cats stay in her flat, she feeds another 15 – 20 stray cats in the corridor. They litter everywhere and the smell of animals, their scat and urine make it very uncomfortable. This is causing air pollution as their hair and dander floats in the air which may trigger diseases,” said a resident of the apartment, who didn’t wish to be named.
The residents said that they had earlier moved the West Bengal Pollution Control Board, which referred the case to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. But to date no actions have been taken, they alleged.
NGT first heard the case in May this year and directed the respondents to file their affidavits within four weeks.
“It is stated that due to the presence of these cats inside the flat as well as in this housing colony there is immense air pollution due to scat (animal droppings) and foul smell along with hair shed by the cats which is causing immense harm to the residents of the area,” an NGT bench said, adding, “In our opinion, the matter requires consideration.”
Last week, the NGT bench comprising Justice B Amit Sthalekar, judicial member and Saibal Dasgupta, expert member formed a three-member committee to look into the allegations.
“We are also of the view that it would be appropriate to constitute a committee to inspect the site in question. We, therefore, constitute a committee comprising the following members - senior scientist of West Bengal Pollution Control Board, senior official from Kolkata Municipal Corporation and officer-in-charge of Gariahat Police Station,” the bench ordered.
The committee has been asked to inspect the spot and submit its report within four weeks. NGT is likely to hear the matter again on August 17.
“There is no scientific evidence which claims that cats cause air pollution. If cat droppings are being blamed, then at the most the owner can be asked to maintain cleanliness. Infact cats are known to be rat killers which are disease carriers and it is beneficial to have them around in housing complexes. Under no circumstances should the idea of cats as air pollutants be entertained which will send a wrong message to citizens and proliferate misconceptions,” said Tiasa Adhya, a small cat specialist.
Even though the flat owner, who feeds the cats, could not be contacted till the time the report was filed, animal rights activists have rubbished the allegations.
“It is ridiculous to say that the scat, hair and danders of a few dozen cats are triggering air pollution in a housing campus located in a polluted city like Kolkata which has dozens of other polluting agents. Our Constitution says that it is our fundamental duty to have compassion for animals. So no one can object to keeping a pet. However, the pet owner must ensure that the animals are vaccinated and sterilised. If a state government or the civic body doesn’t operate any animal shelter or the shelters are all full, animal loving residents have no option but to keep rescued animals like cats and dogs at home. It is, however, advisable that cleanliness must be maintained to the extent possible,” said Gauri Maulekhi, an animal rights advocate.
