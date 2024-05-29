Order CBI probe into Dehradun builder’s suicide, demands Uttarakhand Congress

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Congress on Wednesday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the suicide of a prominent builder Satinder Singh Sahni, saying the men who drove the builder to die by suicide were influential and had the support of political leaders. Uttarakhand Congress vice president Suryakant Dhasmana said it was necessary that the case was probed by CBI. (X/)

The builder, who died by suicide on May 24, left a note that sought to pin the blame for his death on Ajay Kumar Gupta, one of the three Gupta brothers, and his brother-in-law Anil Kumar Gupta, who he accused of coercion and interference in his projects. Both of them were arrested hours later following a complaint filed by Sahni’s son, Ranbeer Singh.

Uttarakhand Congress vice president Suryakant Dhasmana said it was necessary that the case was probed by CBI. “The facts that came to light in the Satinder Sahni suicide case are startling. They have indicated that the Gupta brothers, wanted by Interpol, get patronage from political leaders and administrative officials in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Therefore, it is necessary that the case be investigated by CBI,” said Dhasmana.

In his note, Sahni accused the Gupta brothers of coercion and interference in the firm’s projects. Sahni’s son Ranbeer alleged that the Guptas were threatening and blackmailing his father and that his father complained to the police on May 16 but the police did not take up a probe.

Police said the Gupta brothers made an investment of around ₹15 crore in two housing projects of the deceased, which were worth more than ₹1,000 crore,

Dhasmana said Sahni gave a complaint to Dehradun SSP against the Gupta brothers on May 10. “They (the Gupta brothers) used their status and influence to intimidate Sahni. The complaint clearly states that the Gupta brothers threatened him and his family. It also mentions ‘hawala’ and money laundering. It is surprising why the police didn’t act on the complaint from Sahni despite him being a prominent builder. Why the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate (ED) were not informed about the same. It is a matter of investigation,” the Congress leader said.

Dhasmana added that Sahni’s death was a fallout of the administration’s apathy to his plight. “The Uttarakhand government should recommend and request the central government to order a CBI inquiry into this matter.”

Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said the Dhami government has a zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals and politicians should steer clear.

“A detailed investigation is being carried out into this incident. Immediate action has been taken against the accused whose names came to light in the primary investigation,” Chauhan said.

On Tuesday, the state police added sections 385 (extortion) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in its first information report (FIR) to the abetment to suicide charge against the accused.

The two suspects who were arrested in the case, are currently in judicial custody. A sessions court in Dehradun is likely to take up their bail application on Thursday.

