Kolkata, A woman undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in eastern Kolkata has been found dead with bite marks on the fingers, while her eyelids and lips were gnawed at, possibly by rodents, an official said on Saturday.

Patient's body with eyelids, lips gnawed at by rats found in Kolkata hospital; probe ordered

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He said a committee has been set up to examine the incident at the Maniktala ESI Hospital, including whether there had been any lapse in supervision or maintenance of the facility.

Alpana Dey of Andul in Howrah district had been suffering from kidney ailments for around six years, and was admitted to the hospital's surgical ward on Thursday after her condition deteriorated, the official said.

Her relatives alleged they learnt of her death after reaching the hospital on Friday morning.

"We were shocked to find our patient with multiple injury marks on her face and hands when we removed the cloth covering her body. Parts of her eyelids and lips appeared missing, while her fingers also bore signs of injury. It appears that rats had gnawed at the body," a member of the bereaved family said.

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{{^usCountry}} The hospital official said a preliminary assessment suggested rats might have gnawed at the body, though a detailed inquiry is still needed to establish the circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hospital official said a preliminary assessment suggested rats might have gnawed at the body, though a detailed inquiry is still needed to establish the circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior official of the West Bengal health department said the committee would examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether there had been any lapse in supervision or maintenance. "It has been asked to submit its report within three days," he told PTI.

The incident has also brought into focus complaints from patients and their relatives about cleanliness, food services and the alleged behaviour of hospital staff, he said, adding that these complaints, however, remain separate from the inquiry into the woman's death and the injury marks on her body.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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