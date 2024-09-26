RG Kar rape–murder case: False records created inside police station, says CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the RG Kar rape and murder case, said they have found that false records were created inside the police station, the agency stated in its remand note submitted before a court in Kolkata. On September 17, the federal agency had stated that Ghosh and Mondal had attempted to vitiate evidence. (PTI photo)

“That during custodial interrogation of both the accused persons, new/additional facts have emerged to the effect that some false records pertaining to the instant case were created/altered in PS Tala,” the remand note, accessed by HT, has stated.

The two accused – Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and Abhijit Mondal, officer-in-charge of Tala police station – were produced before a city court on Wednesday.

The court sent them both to judicial custody till September 30.

Ghosh and Mondal were arrested by the federal agency on September 14 in connection with the case on charges of tampering evidence and delaying in registering the first information report (FIR).

Also Read: Kolkata: With the SC on the ball and demands met, let normality prevail

There was no comment available from Kolkata Police on the CBI statements.

CBI in its remand note also stated that the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) and hard disk containing CCTV footages inside the police station and mobile phones of Ghosh and Mondal have already been seized and they have been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Kolkata for data extraction.

“We are expecting the reports within a day or two. Once the reports come and we get some fresh evidence from the extracted data, we may again seek their custody for further interrogation,” said a senior official.

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 triggering a nationwide uproar.

The next day, Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy.

“That the analysis of the call detail records (CDR) of both the accused has revealed exchange of number of calls which are under verification,” the remand note stated.

The CBI has already moved the court to conduct narco-analysis test on Ghosh and polygraph test on Mondal.

The agency had earlier conducted a polygraph test on Ghosh and Roy. The CBI had sought permission for Roy’s narco-analysis test, but the accused declined to give his consent.

On September 17, the federal agency had stated in its remand note that Ghosh and Mondal had attempted to vitiate evidence, and vital data related to the case.

“Both the accused facilitated cremation (of the victim’s body) in a hurried manner while family members specifically demanded a second autopsy,” it stated.

Even though the victim’s body was found at 9:30am on August 9, police registered the FIR after a 14-hour delay at 11:45pm that day.

Ghosh remained “willfully absent” from the crime scene on August 9 after the body of the trainee doctor was found in the hospital where he was the principal at that time.

“It is required to ascertain whether he (Ghosh) acted in such a manner at the direction of any other person in furtherance of any larger conspiracy,” the agency had stated.

The agency also found that there was also a delay of two days in seizing the clothes and belongings of the prime accused Roy even though he was arrested on the morning of August 10.