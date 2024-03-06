Sandeshkhali storm will sweep through Bengal, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tore into the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over alleged sexual assaults in Sandeshkhali saying that the women’s rage will not be confined in Sandeshkhali and will sweep through West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by BJP Mohila Morcha members during a Nari Shakti Vandan rally at Barasat in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday. (ANI)

“TMC has committed a grave sin by torturing mothers and sisters. Anybody’s head will hang in shame after seeing what happened in Sandeshkhali. But the TMC is not bothered about your pain. The TMC-government is using its full strength to shield the culprits. But the state government first got a shock from the high court and then the Supreme Court,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister was addressing a Nari Shakti Vandan rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Barasat in North 24-Parganas district. Sandeshkhali, which has been on the boil since February 7 over allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault by TMC leaders, is located around 80 km north west of Barasat in the same district.

BJP leaders said that Modi met five women who had come from Sandeshkhali to attend his rally in Barasat.

“The women’s rage will not be confined to Sandeshkhali. The storm of Sandeshkhali will sweep through Bengal. I can see that Bengal’s nari shakti has come out to put an end to TMC’s mafiaraj. The TMC has faith in their tyrant leaders. They don’t have faith in the sisters and daughters of Bengal,” he said.

The TMC, however, was quick to hit back with Derek O’Brien, TMC Parliamentary leader in Rajya Sabha, posting on his X handle: “Today PM @narendramodi lectured on Nari Shakti. 3 Qs to you, Sir: Why are there 51 cases of crimes against women every hour? Why does BJP have 13% women in LS, why only 14% women in 195 candidate list? Why no action against BJP MP charged with sexually harassing wrestler?”

The Prime Minister also attacked the INDIA alliance saying that in states, where partners of the INDIA alliance are in power, central schemes on women empowerment and security such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana were not being implemented.

“All the leaders of INDIA alliance have freaked out knowing that NDA is going to return to power at the Centre. They have lost their sleep and balance. They have started abusing Modi. The corrupt people of INDIA alliance are now raising questions about my family. They are saying that I am against familism because I don’t have a family,” he added.

Hours before Modi attacked the TMC government, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her government will hike the remunerations of ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

In a video posted on Facebook, Banerjee said the remunerations of ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be raised by ₹750 per month. They used to get ₹8,250 per month. The remuneration of Anganwadi helpers will be hiked by ₹500 per month from the present ₹6000, Banerjee said.