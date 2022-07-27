₹40 cr and counting: ED conducts raid on another flat of Arpita Mukherjee
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money trail of the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, on Wednesday conducted raids on four places, including a flat owned by Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of arrested state minister Partha Chatterjee, in Belgharia near Kolkata and recovered ₹20 crore in cash from her residence, reported news agency ANI. The ED reportedly sealed the flat, where a notice pasted mentions a due maintenance amount of ₹11,819 against Arpita's name.
Earlier on Saturday, the ED had seized ₹21.9 crore in cash from another flat in Kolkata owned by Arpita. The central agency also arrested her next day. This time, the cash was found in another apartment owned by her at Belgharia in the northern fringes of the city.
The ED raided Arpita's property located at Belgharia Town Club. According to the ED, the flat of her mother at Belgharia Club town in North 24 Parganas and three other premises has been covered in the action initiated on Wednesday.
Cash counting machines were also brought by ED to the residence of Arpita.
ED sleuths had to break open a door to get into two flats in Belgharia's Rathtala locality as the keys to open them could not be spotted.
"We have found a good amount of money from one of the flats in a housing complex. We have brought three note counting machines to know the exact amount," he told news agency PTI when contacted.
Several “vital” documents were also found in the flats during a search. During questioning, Mukherjee informed the ED about her properties in and around Kolkata. Since Wednesday morning, the agency has been conducting raids at those properties.
Asked about the questioning of the minister and Mukherjee, the official said that though she has been "cooperative throughout", Chatterjee was not. The CBI, as directed by the Calcutta High Court, is looking into the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and –aided schools on recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission.
The ED is tracking the money trail in the scam. Chatterjee was the education minister when the alleged irregularities took place.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
