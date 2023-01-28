Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Three killed after vehicle falls into ditch in Kalimpong

Three killed after vehicle falls into ditch in Kalimpong

Updated on Jan 28, 2023 06:09 PM IST

The deceased people were identified as Tilak Mandal, a resident of South 24 Parganas near Kolkata, Sukla Kundu and Sahil Saha, both residents of Siliguri. Shah was the driver

A preliminary investigation by the police suggests that the vehicle was over-speeding (Representative Photo)
ByPramod Giri

Three persons were killed after the vehicle in which they were travelling fell in a roadside ditch in the early hours of Saturday in north Bengal’s Kalimpong, police said.

Kalimpong, superintendent of police (SP) Aparajita Rai, said they were returning to Siliguri after attending a marriage ceremony at Banarhat in Jalpaiguri.

“The victims were travelling in a Bolero and were returning after attending a marriage ceremony. Near Mongpong, the driver lost control and fell into a roadside ditch. Two persons died on the spot. The driver succumbed at a private hospital in Siliguri,” the SP said.

Six other passengers who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital, the SP added.

The deceased people were identified as Tilak Mandal, a resident of South 24 Parganas near Kolkata, Sukla Kundu and Sahil Saha, both residents of Siliguri. Shah was the driver.

A preliminary investigation by the police suggests that the vehicle was over-speeding, due to which the driver lost control and first hit a road divider and later rolled down a roadside ditch.

Police said that an investigation into the matter was launched.

    Pramod Giri

    I am working with Hindustan Times since 2001 and am posted in Siliguri, West Bengal, as Principal Correspondent. I have been regularly covering vast area of northern parts of West Bengal, Sikkim and parts of Nepal and Bhutan.

