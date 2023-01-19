Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Video: After making chai, Mahua Moitra now plays carrom and says this about JP Nadda

Video: After making chai, Mahua Moitra now plays carrom and says this about JP Nadda

“Media friends - please stop calling me non stop for my reaction to what BJP big guns said in my constituency today - I was too busy playing carrom in Chapra 1 panchayat. Didn’t really listen,” she wrote.

Mahua Moitra playing carrom on Thursday in West Bengal's Chapra 1.(@MahuaMoitra/ Twitter)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday displayed her impressive carrom skills while sharing a video shot in Chapra 1 panchayat- located in her Lok Sabha constituency Krishnanagar and captioned, "A bit of village carrom in the sunshine".

“Media friends - please stop calling me non stop for my reaction to what BJP big guns said in my constituency today - I was too busy playing carrom in Chapra 1 panchayat. Didn’t really listen,” she wrote in another tweet, taking a dig at BJP president JP Nadda's rally in West Bengal's Nadia on Thursday.

In the 50-second video shared by the leader, she could be seen aiming patiently and flicking a green striker. Elated at her quick successful shot, she takes another aim but misses this time.

Days before, on January 12, she posted a video of her making tea at a roadside tea stall, also situated in her Lok Sabha constituency Krishnanagar, West Bengal. This was part of her campaigning for the Trinamool government's new initiative 'Didir Surakhsha Kavach' launched this year keeping an eye on the panchayat polls.

Earlier in September last year, Mahua attended a football event and showed her football skills on the field. She posted pictures of herself playing in a saree, which grabbed netizens' attention.

