West Bengal announces partial lockdown amid Covid-19 surge, bans all gatherings

The West Bengal government on Friday imposed a partial lockdown amid the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in state. All shopping malls, beauty parlours, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas and swimming pools will remain closed in view of the Covid-19 curbs, a release issued by the government said. However, home delivery of items and online services will be allowed to function, it added.

The curbs were imposed with immediate effect and will remain in place until further orders, the government said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Gatherings of all kinds, including those for social, cultural, academic or entertainment purposes will be banned, the release said, adding that markets will be open only from 7am to 10am and 3pm to 5pm on all days. Those places catering to essential services such as medical shops and grocery shops can remain open at times other than the specified time period, the release said.

Anticipating a gathering on the day of counting of votes in the recently concluded assembly election, the government said all activities related to electoral counting processes and victory rallies will be held in accordance with the order issued in this regard by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Also Read: West Bengal adds record single-day Covid-19 deaths, 17,403 fresh cases

"...while unnecessary congregation in the neighbourhoods of counting halls will also be discoutaged and restricted and will have to abide by the physical distancing norms and other Covid-appropriate behaviour. It has to be ensured that crowding/loitering near the counting venue is averted," the order read.

West Bengal registered its highest single-day deaths of 89 people due to the virus on Thursday, pushing the toll to 11,248, according to the state health department. The Covid-19 tally topped the 8 lakh-mark to settle at 8,10,955 after 17,403 tested positive in the last 24 hours in the state, it added.



