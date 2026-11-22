Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced a ₹212.3-crore preliminary compensation package for over 5.73 lakh farmers whose crops and horticultural produce were damaged by rain triggered by cyclone Akvan.

West Bengal announces ₹212cr relief for 5.73 lakh farmers hit by cyclone-triggered rain more less

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Addressing reporters, Adhikari said around ₹205 crore was released from the State Disaster Response Fund for immediate relief, taking the total allocation, including assistance for seeds and other components, to ₹212.3 crore.

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Cyclone Akvan made landfall near the Gopalpur coast in neighbouring Odisha on Friday morning, bringing rain across southern West Bengal.

The initial assessment put the total crop damage at nearly ₹700 crore, with paddy accounting for the largest share, officials said.

Farmers in irrigated areas will receive ₹17,000 per hectare, while those in rain-fed areas will get ₹8,500 per hectare. Growers of perennial crops will be paid ₹22,500 per hectare, they said.

"Ours is a pro-farmer government, and we are very sensitive about these matters. We are standing by the farmers," the chief minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to preliminary estimates, around 1.6 lakh hectares of farmland across eight districts Hooghly, Howrah, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purulia and Purba Medinipur have been affected, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to preliminary estimates, around 1.6 lakh hectares of farmland across eight districts Hooghly, Howrah, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purulia and Purba Medinipur have been affected, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Adhikari said Aman paddy, mustard, lentil, vegetables, flowers, banana, papaya and betel vines were among the crops damaged.

"With weather conditions improving, the state will launch a special 48-hour drive from Monday to drain water from inundated fields and enable farmers to harvest mature Aman paddy before it rots. Pumpsets and labour, including workers under the rural job scheme, will be deployed for the exercise, at no cost to farmers," he said.

Officials said the drive will be monitored by the Irrigation Department, along with officials from the Disaster Management and Minor Irrigation departments.

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The Principal Secretary of the Disaster Management Department will issue written instructions to district administrations by Sunday night, they said.

The government has earmarked ₹5 crore for free seeds and summer vegetable seed kits to help farmers resume Rabi and summer cultivation. Another ₹3 crore has been allocated for betel vine growers, they added.

Adhikari said that around 9,240 betel vine farmers cultivating 385 hectares in Purba Medinipur and parts of rural Howrah, including Shyampur and Udaynarayanpur, have been affected.

In Malda, around 19,000 farmers in Gajole, Habibpur and Bamangola blocks will receive ₹8.12 crore in assistance following crop damage caused by a hailstorm and squall on November 11, he said.

"Special camps will be organised under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for a detailed assessment of crop losses. The Agriculture and Horticulture departments will oversee the assessment and disbursal of assistance, with district magistrates monitoring the process," he said.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.