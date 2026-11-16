Kolkata, Chhath Puja celebrations across West Bengal culminated on Monday morning, with thousands of devotees offering prayers to the rising Sun at riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies.

West Bengal: Chhath Puja concludes with prayers to rising Sun

Devotees, many of them women, gathered at various ghats from the early hours, standing in water and offering 'arghya' to the rising Sun. The morning prayers were followed by 'parana', or breaking fast, bringing an end to the rigorous fasting observed during the festival.

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The festival was celebrated with religious fervour in areas with sizeable Hindi-speaking populations in various parts of the state, including Kolkata, Barrackpore, Howrah, Asansol, Durgapur and Siliguri.

State minister Indranil Khan visited ghats along the Hooghly river in Kolkata since early morning to oversee arrangements.

Civic authorities had made arrangements at 163 designated locations in the state capital. These included ghats along the Hooghly, the Adi Ganga, ponds and temporary water bodies, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Facilities such as drinking water, temporary toilets, changing rooms, lighting and medical assistance were arranged for devotees, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Facilities such as drinking water, temporary toilets, changing rooms, lighting and medical assistance were arranged for devotees, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar, however, remained free of Chhath Puja-related activities, with their gates kept closed to the public, officials said.

Police personnel were deployed outside the lakes, while a large contingent was stationed inside to prevent unauthorised entry.

Around 4,000 police personnel were deployed across the city for security and traffic management during the celebrations, officials said.

The festival was also celebrated within an apartment complex.

At Purti Flowers housing complex in Maheshtala, a dedicated water body was created for the rituals, with arrangements made for proper disposal of puja materials.

"Our priority remains to ensure that the festivities are conducted in a safe, peaceful and environmentally responsible manner. We have urged all residents to follow the guidelines issued by the authorities," Jagdish Sadhwani, president of the Residents' Welfare Association of Purti Flowers, said.

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The four-day festival began on November 13 with 'Nahay Khay', followed by 'Kharna' on November 14, when devotees observed a day-long fast and broke it after evening prayers.

On Sunday evening, devotees offered 'Sandhya Arghya' to the setting Sun, making offerings of fruits, flowers and coconuts, among others, in bamboo baskets.

Chhath Puja is the most significant festival among people from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern UP. It is observed with prayers for the health, prosperity and well-being of family members.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.